DMV appointment requests top 100,000 in Oregon

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

iStock/dlewis33

As of Thursday, June 11, the DMV in Oregon had received 98,361 requests for in-person appointments by Oregonians.

By Friday afternoon, the Oregon Department of Transportation said the requests easily blew past 100,000.

“The number of requests is high after nearly three months of pent-up demand,” DMV Administrator Tom McClellan said.

The Department of Transportation said that the average wait time is four to five days for the initial contact by the DMV, and they will reach out in order that the requests were made.

The DMV opened 38 of its offices in Oregon.

There is a law enforcement “grace period” in effect until at least October 1 on expired licenses and vehicle registration.

COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments