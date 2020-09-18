DNR reopens Eastern Washington recreation lands

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Natural Resources will reopen all recreation lands east of the Cascades to recreation starting Friday.

Eastside recreation was closed on September 8 due to critical wildfire danger. Fire danger has decreased slightly, but DNR would like to stress how important it is to stay diligent when it comes to fire safety.

“We are optimistic the weather will continue to cooperate, allowing us to reopen eastside recreation areas closed due to extreme wildfire danger and the risk to the public as they enter those lands through wildfire-impacted roads and towns,” said Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz. “I urge everyone to continue to follow all safety regulations, the statewide burn ban and target shooting ban, keeping in mind it only takes one spark to start a devastating wildfire.”

The forecast shows some relief may be on the way, with a decreased risk of large fires and more moisture on the way statewide.

According to DNR, the majority of wildfires the agency responds to are presumed to be human-caused. This year, the agency has already seen 110 fires started from recreation activities.