DOC: 28th Oregon prison inmate dies of COVID-19

UMATILLA, Ore. – An Oregon Department of Corrections prison inmate at Two Rivers Correctional Institution died at a local hospital on Thursday from complications with COVID-19. His name has not been released, but he was between 65 and 75 years old.

According to the Oregon Department of Corrections, this is the 28th adult in their custody to die who tested positive for COVID-19. The agency is responsible for 13,000 adults in 14 institutions across the state.

Over the course of the pandemic, the Oregon DOC has implemented health screening for staff, including a temperature check and a questionnaire. Visiting remains closed.

The agency has begun administering COVID-19 vaccinations with the hope of offering them to all DOC staff, contractors, Oregon Corrections Enterprises employees, and adults in custody.

The Oregon Department of Corrections has not identified the infected inmates who died.

