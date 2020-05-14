Dodging more rain showers Thursday -Kristin

Happy Thursday!

Another round of wet weather moving through the area today. Spotty rain showers continue to move through this morning. Thankfully, the winds have calmed down today – most spots will see winds 5 to 15 MPH. By afternoon, a shower or even a thunderstorm will be possible. Look for highs today in the upper 60’s and low 70’s.

Get ready for a beautiful day on Friday with plenty of sunshine! Saturday will start off dry before rain showers move back into the area by afternoon and evening. Rain showers will stick around Sunday into Monday of next week.