Dodging more rain Wednesday, a bit breezy -Kristin

Happy Wednesday!

Another day and another rain chance! Rain showers will build back into the area this morning. Look for peeks of sunshine this afternoon with a few downpours possible. We will see temperatures climbing into the low to mid 50’s today. After a calm start with the wind, it will turn breezy later this morning into the afternoon with gusts at times 20 to 30 MPH.

A few rain showers will continue through tonight before drying out on Thursday. It will still be a breezy day with highs in the upper 40’s and low 50’s. Sunny and quiet weather will finally move in Friday into Saturday. We could see a small rain chance Sunday with more unsettled weather early next week.