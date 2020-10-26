Dogs die in Pasco mobile home fire

PASCO, Wash. – A mobile home fire in Pasco resulted in the deaths of several dogs on Sunday night.

According to Ben Shearer with the Pasco Fire Department, the fire broke out at the mobile home in the 800 block of Waldemar Avenue, near the intersection with Highland Street, around 8:30 p.m.

The homeowners were down the street at a relatives house when the fire started, but four dogs in crates were still inside their mobile home.

When firefighters arrived, they found the residents trying to fight the fire themselves with a garden hose. Firefighters then took over but the mobile home was badly damaged.

No people were seriously injured, but three of the four crated dogs did not survive. The other dog was taken to a vet for treatment.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. We will continue to bring you updates as we learn more.