Domestic assailant caught hiding in West Richland shed after running shirtless on residential road

by Dylan Carter

WEST RICHLAND, Wash. — Local law enforcement tracked down and arrested a domestic violence suspect who was seen running shirtless in a residential neighborhood on Saturday morning.

According to an alert from the West Richland Police Department on Saturday afternoon, a male suspect was seen running near the area of N 61st Ave & Deer St on the morning of April 2, 2022. Residents in the area found him suspicious and reported the sighting to local law enforcement.

Warning: The following details may be triggering for victims of domestic violence.

That inkling was correct as a witness called 9-1-1 to report that the saw a male suspect physically assaulting a woman by hitting her and placing her in a chokehold at a mini-mart on the 6100-block of W Van Giesen St.

West Richland police investigators looked further into this altercation and determined that the victim was the male suspect’s girlfriend. He was wanted for Assault to the Fourth Degree — Domestic Violence, according to local law enforcement.

A K9 unit from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office was brought into town to help search for the suspect. An officer spotted evidence of the suspect, which was later confirmed by the nose of K-9 Sable.

The male suspect was found hiding inside a shed. He was taken into WRPD custody and brought to jail without further incident.

