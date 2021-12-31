Domestic violence offender punched, spat on Pasco officers during heated arrest

by Dylan Carter

PASCO, Wash. — An unruly suspect became violent during his interaction with Pasco Police officers, adding three more charges to his count than he would’ve faced otherwise.

According to a social media alert from the Pasco Police, officers responded to the 7700-block of Budsage Drive around 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday, December 29. They received a tip that 33-year-old Ankur Arora was involved in a misdemeanor incident that qualified as domestic violence.

When they arrived, authorities attempted to connected Arora with a mental health professional (MPH)—one of several who accompanies police officers to sensitive calls in the Tri-Cities. Officers say they tried to bring the suspect into custody peacefully, but he grew more agitated and eventually, violent.

Arora allegedly punched an officer in the head several times as they tried to bring him to justice. He’s also accused of spitting in a Pasco police officer’s face during the altercation.

Officers deployed a Conducted Energy Weapon (CEW) to shock him into submission, but it didn’t work. Instead, they deployed one of their trusty K9s, Brit, to bring the man onto the floor. They used their WRAP fabric-and-strap restraint to stop him from struggling and brought him to a medic for evaluation.

Once he was cleared, Arora was booked into the Franklin County Jail on three felony counts of assault to the third degree on top of his domestic violence misdemeanor.

