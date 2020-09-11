Domestic Violence Services of Benton and Franklin Counties still holding golf tournament fundraiser

Carissa Lehmkuhl by Carissa Lehmkuhl

iStock/sculpies

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Domestic Violence Services of Benton and Franklin Counties (DVSBF) is adjusting their annual fundraiser during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The annual golf tournament is taking place through the entire month of September. Registered golfers will reserve a tee time at Canyon Lakes Golf Course and complete their round on their own time. Participants can register as a team or as an individual that will be added to a team.

Canyon Lakes will collect scorecards and provide lunch to players at the completion of their round. Also included with the entry fee are green fees, golf carts, range balls, two free beverage tickets and tee prizes.

Golfers can also purchase raffle tickets for a silent auction that will take place. Potential prizes include a Canyon Lakes Golf membership, four rounds of golf at Canyon Lakes and a Yeti cooler.

Winners will be announced October 16th at a virtual awards event.

Interested golfers can register online or download a registration packet from the website.

The DVSBF 15th Annual Golf Tourney MUST GO ON!September 1-30th. Click link for more info on entry fees, sponsorship and… Posted by Domestic Violence Services of Benton & Franklin Counties – DVSBF on Wednesday, August 19, 2020

COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.