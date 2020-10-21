Domestic Violence Services of Benton & Franklin Counties continues serving clients during pandemic

KENNEWICK, Wash. — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and this year it may be more timely than ever.

“We’ve seen an increase in needs for for domestic violence protection order, emergency shelter services and housing services,” said Zac Shileika, teen and family advocate/prevention specialist for Domestic Violence Services of Benton & Franklin Counties.

Shileika said that’s most likely because more people are staying home due to COVID-19 and are therefore more vulnerable.

Not only have staff at DVSBF seen an increase in certain needs, but the pandemic has made their ability to help more challenging.

“It was stressful,” said Shileika. “We were in the middle of getting ready for our biggest fundraiser of the year which had to be delayed and almost cancelled.”

They also had to transition to virtual platforms for a lot of their programs while ensuring they could still be used confidentially.

Currently, most of DVSBF service’s are held over the phone, and they’ve been fielding 200 to 300 calls a month. They also have safety measures in place for those that may call them or access their website from home, which may not be a safe space.

DVSBF is holding a silent auction through the end of the week to raise money for the organization. On Thursday, Oct. 29, they’re holding a vigil at John Dam Plaza in Richland from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. for victims of domestic violence. It will be a walk-thru/drive-thru event and they ask that people still wear masks and social distance.

DVSBF offers a 24-hour crisis line along with other services like housing advocacy and support groups. Services are free and confidential. Visit their website or call the local 24-hour crisis line at (509) 582-9841.

