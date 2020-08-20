Donate blood on Friday and get a fair ‘swag bag’

Carissa Lehmkuhl by Carissa Lehmkuhl

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Benton-Franklin Fair & Rodeo is hosting a blood drive on Friday at the Gesa Carousel of Dreams, and participants will get a swag bag of fair tickets and more.

Each bag contains two adult tickets to the fair in 2021, $20 in fair bucks that can be used on any food or beverage, a $15 Visa gift card and two ride passes to the Gesa Carousel of Dreams.

The Gesa Carousel of Dreams is located at 2901 Southridge Blvd. in Kennewick.

The blood drive will take place from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m, and those donating blood will need to make an appointment in advance. To reserve a spot, click here.

