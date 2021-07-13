Don’t fly drones over the Burbank Fire in Yakima County

Temporary Flight Restriction in place due to wildfire in the Burbank Creek area

SELAH, Wash. — Fire officials are asking people not to fly drones over the Burbank Fire burning northeast of Yakima because it could prevent firefighters from gaining access to the fire.

“Our biggest issue here is we need people with drones to keep their drones away from the fire area,” said Nancy Jones, public information officer with the Southeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team 3. “If there is a drone in the air, and we have aircraft working, our aircraft has to cease operations.”

The fire started about 4:30 p.m. Saturday near Interstate 82 milepost 18 in the Burbank Creek area before spreading into and spread into the Yakima Training Center. As of the latest update Monday afternoon, the fire had burned 12,000 acres and was 10% contained.

“With using aircraft, dozers, hand crews, engines and water tenders, they were able to keep the fire away from the Fred G. Redmond Bridge yesterday, but then it made another run sunday evening where it did cross under the bridge.

Firefighters spent Monday focused on burnout operations to try and keep the fire away from the freeway.

“The burnout operations are where we put fire to the ground to burn unburned fuel that could let the fire get across our containment line,” Jones said.

Jones said they hope to have the fire completely contained by Wednesday. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

“We’ve had no structures lost,” Jones said. “We’ve had no injuries reported.”

A Level One “Be Ready” evacuation notice is in place for the Terrace Heights area north of Roza Hill Drive and east of North 57th Street. A Level Two “Get Set” evacuation notice is in place for East Pomona Road and houses north of Selah Creek and east of State Route 821.

