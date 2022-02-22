Don’t let this week’s cold snap ruin your plants! Tricks to keep them safe

by Margo Cady

WEST RICHLAND, Wash. — This week’s temperatures are projected to drop well below-freezing, which can be dangerous for some plants. We spoke to one local plant nursery about how to keep your plants safe after the recent mild spring-like conditions come to an end tonight.

“The weather has been fluctuating a lot,” said Max Wood, Store Manager with Wood’s Nursery and Garden Store. “The highs we had in the last week, they’ve been pushing new growth.”

With a cold snap, newer plants are at the highest risk. “If you can, bring them inside,” Wood said.

If you’ve already planted things in a bigger pot that isn’t easy to move, you can prep them by using what Wood calls the ‘Igloo Effect.’

“Get a little blanket or a towel,” Wood said. “Wrap it around and duck tape it. Then you can wet it down right before a frost,

“The ground can get saturated and then when it freezes, the water will freeze and is essentially ice, and it’ll retain like 32 degrees.”

For larger plants, like trees and bushes, you can put a small bark mulch around the base, and water the ground around it.

With the root structure temperature maintained, the rest of the plant can endure colder temperatures.

“If you can keep the root structure alive, a lot of the plant can recover eventually,” Wood said.

Some plants that may be harder to prep for a cold snap are magnolias and dogwoods, depending on how old they are.

“You might not get the flower rotation that you want or you expect,” Wood said. “As long as that root structure doesn’t freeze out and die, you can loose all the blossoms in the world and it’ll still come back.”

If you have a greenhouse for your plants, make sure that you keep the inside temperatures warm. If you don’t have a heating system, you can use a small space heater to help bring the temperatures up.

“Space heaters do wonders,” Wood said. “Water everything first.”

One thing you should avoid planting right now: vegetables.

“Don’t do seeds and stuff yet,” Wood said. “If you do do seeds, keep it [inside]. Patience is a virtue.”

