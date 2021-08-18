Don’t panic! Hanford to activate emergency sirens for drill

by Dylan Carter

RICHLAND, Wash. — There’s no need to panic if you hear sirens coming from the U.S. Department of Energy’s Hanford Site tomorrow! An alert on Wednesday morning confirmed that they will be holding an emergency drill on August 19, 2021.

According to the Department of Energy, the Hanford emergency sirens will be sounded between 12:30 and 1:30 p.m. on Thursday at the site’s 300 and 400 areas.

The Hanford Site’s 300 area is approx. one mile north of Richland near the Columbia River. The site’s 400 area is four miles from the Columbia River and roughly six miles northwest of Richland itself.

If you’re passing through the area on Thursday, you may hear the sirens. Don’t worry though—no response is required.

Public address announcements stating “this is a drill message” will be sounded before and after the siren tone. This way, everyone in the surrounding area will know that there is no danger present.

In a real emergency at Hanford, the Emergency Alert System would be activated to broadcast urgent information across television and radio stations in the Tri-Cities region. Sirens along the Columbia River would also be activated to alert the community.

This emergency siren test is just that: A test. They are making sure that emergency precautions are in place in the event of a real emergency at the Hanford site.

