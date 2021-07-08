Donuts gone wrong: Kennewick driver nearly rolled into Columbia River

Dylan Carter by Dylan Carter

Image credit: Kennewick Police Department, Facebook

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Police officers are looking for a driver who abandoned their sports car near the edge of Clover Island. When officers found the car on Thursday morning, it was close to drifting into the Columbia River.

Kennewick Police officers slyly posted about the incident on their Facebook page, offering the following commentary:

Missing a car? We located one enjoying the morning sun by the river. If this belongs to you we would really like to talk to you about the dangers of doing donuts in a small parking lot. KPD 21-27281

RELATED: Pasco P.D. searches for hit-and-run suspect who lost police in dangerous chase

The math here isn’t too difficult: Small parking lot + Donuts = Recipe for disaster. For those who don’t know, a “Donut,” or “Doughnut,” depending on where you’re from, is a maneuver in which a driver rotates their vehicle in a circular motion to spin around. While it looks cool in movies and TV shows, this instance proves how it can be dangerous too.

Needless to say, officers are looking for more information on this incident. You can contact the Kennewick Police Department’s non-emergency dispatch at 509-628-0333 or provide an anonymous tip at KPDTips.com.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued if more information is released by local authorities.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

RELATED: Kennewick teens in trouble for DUI, car surfing, and stabbing on Fourth of July

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.