'Doughnuts, burnouts and other reckless driving': Kennewick police say 'well over 100 people' attended car meet

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kennewick police say “well over 100 people” attended a car meet in the Gold’s Gym parking lot over the weekend. On top of failing to follow public health guidelines, some who attended were also driving recklessly and putting the public in danger.

Police posted a video showing a large crowd of the people and cars in the parking lot at the corner of Highway 395 and West Clearwater Avenue Friday night. Police said there was another car meet held Saturday night at the same location.

“In the video, we can see well over 100 people gathering in a public space with no visible face coverings. We can also hear car engines being revved,” KPD said on Facebook. “What we don’t see is the doughnuts, burnouts and other reckless driving, both in the parking lot and on the streets as cars leave, which is jeopardizing the health and safety of the pedestrian and motoring public.”

One person who attended one of the car meets, 22-year-old Kafaya Bugal, was arrested for reckless driving, attempting to elude police and driving while suspended, police said.

Lt. Aaron Clem tells KAPP-KVEW police department is urging the public to avoid these kind of rallies because they put the public at risk on multiple levels.

He said the large number of people who attended without masks have the potential to spread the coronavirus, which could lead to more people getting sick and dying.

The main concern, however, is the reckless driving by people who are showing up to these events. Clem said there’s a high risk of someone getting seriously injured or killed because of the way certain attendees are driving.

Police said they’ve partnered with businesses throughout the city to have them limit parking lot access to customers only in order to keep the public safer.

