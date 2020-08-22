Downtown Kennewick hosts Fair Fun and Pop-ups event

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Downtown Kennewick hosted a Fair Fun and Pop-up event on Saturday that featured kettle corn, sweet treats, shaved ice and much more.

The event took place from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. along Kennewick Ave., which is currently a boardwalk for businesses to expand their seating.

The Benton Franklin Fair and Rodeo Parade was scheduled for August 22 but due to the coronavirus pandemic it was cancelled.

The event was hosted by the Historic Downtown Kennewick Partnership, Threads, Benton Franklin Fair and Kennewick Rodeo Queen, Gathered Home, The Lady Bug Shoppe Kennewick, and Layered Cake Artistry.

