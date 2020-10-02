Downtown Kennewick streets used for outdoor seating will open back up to traffic this weekend

Carissa Lehmkuhl

KENNEWICK, Wash. — This upcoming weekend will be the final opportunity for the community to enjoy outside eating and shopping in Downtown Kennewick.

In August, the City of Kennewick and the Historic Downtown Kennewick Partnership shut down part of Kennewick Avenue to parking and opened it up to pedestrians, street dining and expanded retail to allow for businesses to stay open during the pandemic.

The closures have stayed in effect through the week to allow for restaurants to seat outdoors. On Saturdays, the Historic Downtown Kennewick Partnership has been putting on Alfresco Saturdays, welcoming the community to enjoy food and retail vendors lining the street.

The final Alfresco Saturday event will be held Oct. 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. On Sunday, Oct. 4, the city will reopen Kennewick Avenue.

Under current regulations for Benton County in Phase 1.5, indoor restaurant seating and retail shopping is allowed in some capacity.

