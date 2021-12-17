Downtown Yakima’s 130-year-old Opera House gets a facelift via grants
YAKIMA, Wash. — Grants from an annual program dedicated to improving the iconic structures of Downtown Yakima went toward restoring the 130-year-old Opera House Building; a historical landmark that served as the city’s first theatre and brewpub.
According to a release from the Downtown Association of Yakima (DAY), Opera House owner Nancy Rayner received $10,000 through the DAY Façade Improvement Grant Program to enhance the building.
That work included repairing and enhancing brickwork to support essential pillars within the structure. These funds were also used to improve the west and south-facing façades of the Opera House, in addition to plasterwork within certain sections of the building.
READ: Eco-friendly fabric store opens in Downtown Yakima
DAY Executive Director Andrew Holt confirmed that the $10,000 is part of a $55,000 sum going toward painting and refurbishing historical structures in the region.
“Since the project was approved, we have seen a new business, SEWN, move into the storefront on Front Street, a back shop has been rented for storage, and there is a new tattoo shop in the south-facing storefront,” Holt said.”Is this growth directly related to the façade improvement? I would not be so bold as to say that, but we know that it has increased the appeal of being in the building, and certainly is a major factor.”
REPORT: Yakima County survey shows 69% of shoppers are wearing masks
Since being introduced in 2015, this program has given over $75,000 to nine different businesses in the Downtown Yakima area. Funding is voted upon by the group’s board of directors based on its annual budget each year.
Applications for this program run from February 1 to the end of March each year, so 2022 submissions are just around the corner (click here to learn more).
RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP KVEW NEWS STAFF:
- Omicron variant detected in the Tri-Cities area in early December
- Snoqualmie Pass wildlife crossing sees most snowfall ahead of winter since 2017
- Selah family found dead, young girl hospitalized in suspected carbon monoxide poisoning
- Pasco driver veered into head-on crash with semi + gun & drugs recovered from crash site
- ‘Everything is gone:’ Richland restaurant owner seeks community’s help to rebuild after housefire
RELATED: Yakima man logs first Omicron COVID-19 case in the county
COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.