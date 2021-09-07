Dozens fly RC model planes at the Northwest Huck Fest over the weekend

by Margo Cady

WEST RICHLAND, Wash. — Nearly a hundred people gathered at Higgin’s Field over Labor Day weekend to fly RC model planes. Northwest Huck Fest showcased hobbyists, demonstrations, and dozens of remote control (RC) model airplanes.

“[We have] pilots from all over the Western half of the United States,” says event coordinator Tim Hastine. “Three of the four top pilots in the country, and arguably the world, all here in Richland to put on demonstrations.”

Typically, when a lot of RC model plane pilots gather, they’re in a competition setting. But at Huck Fest, all pilots are just having a good time.

Dozens took turns showing off their new tricks and stunts. From flying the planes upside down, to stalling the engine and free-falling, pilots gave tips and tricks to get better.

And top pilots then showed off their signature competition routines. Set to music, they performed action-packed demonstrations typically seen in competition. From helicopters to larger model airplanes, each pilot proved their skills.

The event also brought together hobbyists, who are passing the specialty to the next generation. One special take-off from the air strip showcased three generations of pilots.

You can also purchase your own RC model plane from the event. Models range anywhere from a $400 to $8,000. “There’s gliders, there’s war birds, there’s full extreme planes,” says Hanstine. “I mean there’s enough for everybody.”

But if you missed the event, Higgin’s field still offers training programs. “This is a good place to start,” says Hanstine. “They have a training program, they have a great group of guys.”

