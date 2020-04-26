Dozens gather to play softball amid stay home order

Neil Fischer

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Dozens of softball players gathered to play a game at Horn Rapids Athletic Complex on Sunday.

Sunny and seventy-three degrees did not stop those looking to play the game from doing so.

The teams had ten players in the field while the opposing team batted. There were four outfielders, four infielders, a pitcher and a catcher, as well as an umpire. People were also watching, in the stands and along the foul lines.

Governor Jay Inslee’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy,” order which banned all gatherings is scheduled to continue through May 4, or until said otherwise.

As of Sunday, the Benton-Franklin health district reported 841 COVID-19 cases in the Tri-Cities area.

