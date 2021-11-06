Dozens join the search for Seattle firefighter who went missing while hunting near Cliffdell

by Emily Goodell

CLIFFDELL, Wash. — More than 100 people from at least six counties have joined the search for Seattle Fire Deputy Chief Jay Schreckengost, who’s been missing in the hills north of State Route 410, near Cliffdell, Wash. for four days.

Schreckengost was last seen Tuesday morning checking into the Squaw Rock RV Resort and Campground before making his way up north to go hunting for elk.

“His family did not hear from him that night,” Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office Inspector Chris Whitsett said. “On Wednesday they located his truck and notified the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office that he was missing.”

Schreckengost’s red pickup truck was found several miles north of the highway on Forest Service Road 1703, which has become the center of search and rescue efforts.

Search teams are being overseen by Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue coordinators in partnership with a state search and rescue planning team and volunteers from Yakima, King, Snohomish, Pierce, Chelan, Kittitas and Klickitat counties.

“Air Force personnel at Joint Base Lewis-McChord near Tacoma are standing by with Chinook helicopters awaiting openings in the weather to permit them to join the search from the air,” Whitsett said in a news release. “K9 search teams and IR-equipped drones continue to be part of the effort.”

Dozens of Seattle firefighters have also joined in the search for their missing colleague, including another deputy chief, who is on scene working as a liason to the Seattle Fire Department.

Schreckengost’s friends and family are working with search coordinators to provide insight into his known habits and hunting patterns.

“He’s known to be an experienced outdoorsman and would have had appropriate outdoor survival gear with him,” Whitsett said. “But this was a long time to be out there and we’re obviously concerned and want to locate the chief as quickly as possible.”

Searchers are dealing with extremely rugged, challenging terrain and bad weather forecast this weekend, including scattered showers, wind and near-freezing temperatures. They’re also having difficulties communicating with each other, as there is little to no cell service available in that area.

“It was also snowing on Friday morning at the operations base for the search, which is at about 5,000 feet of elevation,” Whitsett said in the release.

Whitsett said they’re asking community members to stay out of the area to clear the way for search crews. He said additional volunteers who do not have search and rescue training are not needed at this time and might actually impede other searchers from doing their jobs.

“They need to have unimpeded access and a freedom of movement to do what they’re doing as efficiently as they can,” Whitsett said. “Even in good conditions, these roads are narrow and limited and right now, we’re having much less than good conditions.”

However, Whitsett said if people really want to help, they should contact their local search and rescue organization to ask about how they might get the training necessary to be able to join in the search the next time a crisis like this happens.

“We are grateful to everyone participating in the search effort and everyone holding the chief and his family in their thoughts,” Whitsett said in the release. “Anyone with information they believe may help locate Chief Schreckengost is encouraged to call Kittitas County’s dispatch center, Kittcom, at 509-925-8534.”

