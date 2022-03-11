Dozens of animals rescued from neglectful conditions at Cle Elum residence

by Dylan Carter

Image credit: Kittitas County Sheriff, Facebook

CLE ELUM, Wash. — Cats, rats, ferrets, turtles, and fish were recovered from a neglectful home this week. Now, Kittitas County authorities are working with local veterinarians and support groups to put them in a safe situation.

According to a social media post from their office, Kittitas County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of animals suffering from neglect at a property near Cle Elum on March 4.

The owners invited the authorities onto the property, where they discovered ‘pets’ in unsanitary conditions without proper access to food or water. After conferring with the authorities, the owners agreed to surrender some of the animals to Pasado’s Safe Haven, a non-profit animal rescue in Snohomish County.

Deputies returned to the residence on March 7 to help Pasado’s gather five ferrets, eleven rats, and nine cats to be treated and rehomed. However, they observed a handful of more animals suffering from neglect including other cats, fish, and two turtles.

The animals that were rescued were deemed to be in poor-to-critical condition once evaluated by a vet later that night. Deputies made the decision to apply for a search warrant to recover the rest of the animals and report the conditions at this home.

They returned on Wednesday, March 9 to recover four more cats, two turtles, betta fish, and damselfish. Unfortunately, the authorities also recovered several deceased animals at the property. All of these animals were transported to Pasado’s Safe Haven.

Now, the Kittitas County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case for Animal Cruelty charges. KCSO officials say they may also face charges for Transporting or Confining Animals in an Unsafe Manner.

