Dozens of children cheer as Santa Claus parachutes into Prosser

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

PROSSER, Wash. — Dozens of children cheered on Santa and his helpers as they parachuted from around 5,000 feet into Prosser on Sunday.

The event was presented by the Boys and Girls Club of Prosser.

The Director of the Boys and Girls Club of Prosser, Chris Cisneros, told KAPP-KVEW that it was uplifting to see so many smiling faces on Sunday.

Organizers said they enjoyed this event, and plan on doing it for years to come.

COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.