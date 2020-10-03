Dozens of Trump supporters cruise through Tri-Cities

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Dozens of Trump supporters caravanned through the Tri-Cities Saturday afternoon showing support for the president.

The route started at Fran Rush Stadium in Richland around 1:00 p.m.

The group then traveled to Flat Top Park in West Richland before heading through Columbia Park and over the Cable Bridge into Pasco.

The group of mostly trucks honked and had American and Trump flags flying in the bed of their truck.

This has been one of many Trump rallies ahead of the November presidential election.

COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.