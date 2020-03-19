Dozens of Yakima Valley eateries offering takeout during outbreak
YAKIMA VALLEY, Wash. — Your city may feel like a ghost town, but that doesn’t mean you can’t support local restaurants and their employees.
The Greater Yakima Chamber of Commerce says these local restaurants are open for takeout while their lobbies are closed:
- Apple Tree Resort
- Birchfield Manor Restaurant – Takeout Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Please have orders in by 5:00 p.m., Pick up between 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.
- Bron Yr Aur
- Cowiche Canyon Kitchen & Icehouse Bar
- Essencia Bakery
- Famous Dave’s
- Five Guys
- Golden Wheel Restaurant – Normal business hours
- Gunslingers
- Hop Town Pizza – Curb-side pick-up
- Kabob House
- Los Hernandez Tamales
- Lulu’s Lunchbox at Vintage Me
- Norm’s
- Panera Bread
- Powerhouse Grill
- Provisions
- Reno’s on the Runway
- Taj Palace
- The Chop House, Zillah – starting Friday
- The Lab
- The Public House
- Tony’s Big Cheese Pizza
- WaterFire
- Westside Pizza
- Yakima Steak Company