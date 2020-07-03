Dozens rally in Kennewick to show support for President Trump

Credit: Rep. Bill Jenkin (R-Prosser)

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Dozens of people lined up along Columbia Center Boulevard near the Kennewick mall on Friday to rally in support of President Donald Trump.

The rally was organized by members of the Benton County Republican Party and a local Trump campaign committee.

“We’ve been trying to organize some Trump-MAGA meet-up events for about three months now, and we’ve been trying to carefully observe the lockdown requirements. We decided it’s just time to get out here today, Fourth of July weekend, and express our enthusiasm for President Trump,” said organizer Jerry Martin.

Martin said the rally was meant to encourage the public to register to vote and get their ballots in this coming election season. Organizers offered to answer people’s questions about Trump and his political policies.

Washington state Rep. Bill Jenkin (R-Prosser), who attended the rally, estimated that up to 200 people came out to show their support for the president, including local candidates running for political office. Jenkin is currently running for state Senate.

Jenkin told KAPP-KVEW he was impressed by how many people showed up and the number of people who honked their horns in support. He said the rally was peaceful and positive.

In a Facebook post, Jenkin wrote, “Out supporting our President Donald Trump today in Kennewick. Great turnout on both sides of the street. Sure are a lot of people honking their horns. We need to maintain our Freedom and Democracy.”

The rally went from the late morning to early afternoon.

Jenkin said the rally was unrelated to recent Black Lives Matter protests. Some people who attended were holding “All Lives Matter” signs, but the majority held Trump signs and American flags. Jenkin said he did not notice any of the All Lives Matter signs.

