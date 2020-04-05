Dr. Adams teaches how to make a face cover in 45 seconds

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

The CDC has recommended that everyone should wear a cloth face covering in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain. This includes grocery stores ad pharmacies.

They advise to use simple cloth face coverings using household items. The face coverings should not be worn by anyone under the age of 2, anyone who has trouble breathing, or anyone who would not be able to remove the mask.

The cloth face coverings should not be the N95 respirators that healthcare workers need.

In this 45 second video Dr. Jerome Adams teaches you how to make a cloth face covering from scratch. It’s simple!

