Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Free Online Events
Safe and fun ways to celebrate Dr. MLK Day from Washington State organizations
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Looking for a safe, fun and educational way to celebrate and honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.? Here is a list of free virtual events in Washington for January 17th and 18th:
WASHINGTON STATE HISTORICAL SOCIETY
Free Online Events and Activities
- DATE: Monday, January 17, 2022
- TIME: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- DETAILS: The society will post links on www.washingtonhistory.org for performances, art activities, and online exhibits on Monday, January 17.
- On Monday, you will be able to explore an exhibit dedicated to Dr. King’s visit to Washington in 1961. Along with the exhibits, the society said that Artist Valencia Carroll will provide an art-making video guide inspired by Dr. King. Living Voices, “dynamic solo performances combined with archival history film,” will also offer a virtual performance of “The Right To Dream.”
- If you are also in the Tacoma area on Monday, January 17th, you can gain access for free to the History Museum (1911 Pacific Avenue Tacoma, WA 98402) for MLK Day. Free admission is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and masks are required.
NORTHWEST AFRICAN AMERICAN MUSEUM
- DATE: Monday, January 17, 2022
- TIME: 2 p.m. through 7 p.m. (check details)
- DETAILS: The museum will host virtual events in the afternoon and evening featuring Poet, Educator, and Best-Selling Author Nikki Giovanni as the keynote speaker. The theme is Poetics of Infinite Hope and will be linked on Youtube.com/naamnw
- King Day Program will start at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
- Kids Storytime will start at 3:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.
- Learn more about the programs and museum at www.naamnw.org.
UNIVERSITY OF PUGET SOUND VIRTUAL CELEBRATION
36th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration
- DATE: Tuesday, January 18, 2022
- TIME: 6:30 p.m.
- DETAILS: According to the University of Puget Sound, the program is set to honor local legend Nettie J. Asberry’s life, work and fight for civil rights in Tacoma. Featured speakers include members of the Washington State Historical Society, The Nettie J. Homesite Project, and the Tacoma City Association of Colored Women’s Clubs will be involved, according to the University.
- To register for the event: Click Here.
- Zoom Link: https://pugetsound-edu.zoom.us/j/86530773394
