Drive by shooting in Kennewick Saturday night; KPD asking for any known information

by Margo Cady

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kennewick Police Department (KPD) responded to the 1800 block of West 5th Avenue in Kennewick early Sunday morning after reports of a drive by shooting.

On the scene, officers found a member of an involved party. The suspect had non-life threatening injuries, and was transported to a nearby hospital.

The roadway had numerous spend casings. Damaged property was found as a result of the incident.

The area was secured, and Kennewick Police Detectives were called to the scene for an investigation. Officials say this is an isolated event, and the public is not in immediate danger.

KPD is asking for anyone that has information related to this incident to call non-emergency dispatch at (509) 628-0333 and provide KPD Case 21-32005. To remain anonymous, you can visit the anonymous tip line here.

MORE from the YakTriNews staff:

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.