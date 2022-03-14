Drive-by shooting in Yakima gang-related; one sent to hospital

by Margo Cady

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Police Department (YPD) has released details of a drive-by shooting that happened Sunday morning.

YPD identified a 42-year-old known gang member as the victim of a drive-by shooting. The man was critically injured and transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle due to the serious nature of his wounds.

The incident occurred around 4 a.m. on Sunday, March 13th, when multiple calls reported shots fired around the 1300 block of West Lincoln Avenue.

While officers were in-route to the scene, another call to 9-1-1 reported that someone had been shot in the head inside a home near the area.

According to YPD, they found the victim with a single head gunshot wound. Officers and responding paramedics then gave the victim medical first-aid before he was transferred to Yakima Memorial Hospital.

The victim was then life-flighted to Harborview Medical Center, where he is currently reported to be in critical condition.

YPD’s Major Crimes Unit and Gang Unit were called to investigate the scene further. According to YPD, fourteen shell casings were found in front of the victim’s home.

Inside the home, YPD reports finding an AR-15 rifle and a semi-automatic pistol.

Several witnesses were on scene, who have been cooperative with YPD.

Now, YPD is asking the public for more information. Anyone with information related to the case is asked to call YPD at (509) 575-6200.

Tips can also be reported to Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leave an anonymous tip online here.

