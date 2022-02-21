Police investigate drive-by shooting in Pasco neighborhood

Police working to identify shooting suspect

by Alyssa Warner

Pasco Police investigate drive-by shooting on February 20th, 2022.

PASCO, Wash. – One person is injured, and Pasco Police Department (PPD) is searching for the suspect after a drive-by shooting in a Pasco neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

The shooting happened near Pilot Lane and Wrigley Drive, not far from Sunny Meadows Park.

PPD says the victim was driving, hit another vehicle, tried to run away, and then got back in the car and drove to a gas station about a mile and a half away before calling for help. First responders took the victim to the hospital, and officers are still working to determine if the shooting is related to any other recent incidents.

So far police have not released any information about a possible suspect, or possible motive, in the shooting.

At least two neighborhood streets, Ruth Drive and Pilot Lane, will be shut down while police continue their investigation.

If you have any information that might be able to help, or surveillance cameras that might have caught the shooter’s getaway, you can call the non-emergency police line: (509) 628-0333.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as details are made available.

Our region has seen several drive-by shootings within the past week. Washington State Patrol is investigating a shooting on SR 397 in Kennewick Thursday afternoon, and Yakima Police say someone shot and killed a 71-year-old man outside his own home Wednesday night.

State Patrol says they have identified a person of interest in the Kennewick drive-by, but Yakima Police are still working to determine who might have killed 71-year-old Gerald Moore. They are asking anyone with information to contact investigators by calling (509) 575-6200.

