Drive For A Cure: Local dealership to donate mammograms through the month of October

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and a local car dealership is driving forward to help stop the disease in its tracks.

Speck Family Dealerships is donating one mammogram for every vehicle purchased through the month.

The deal is valid at all five of their locations across the Tri-Cities.

Last year, the dealership donated 100 mammograms to the Tri-City Cancer Center. This year, they want to beat it.

Katie Forney, the director of operations for Speck, said employees at the business had all been affected by cancer in some way.

“Helping the community and giving back obviously makes us feel good and we think it’s the right thing to do,” Forney said.

One in eight women in the United States will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime, according to The National Center for Biotechnology Information.

Tara Divers, the donor relations and stewardship specialist for the Tri-Cities Cancer Center, said early testing is key.

“You have the best fighting chance when things are detected early,” Divers said. “Mammograms are life-saving.”

The donated mammograms are part of a free coupon given by the cancer center. Anyone is eligible to receive them.

Divers added the service can cost around $100 dollars.

“It’s definitely a huge help to be able to provide free mammograms for those in need in the community, like the underinsured or people who are not insured,” Divers said.

The dealership is also offering complimentary oil and filter changes and pick-up and drop-off services for people who receive the coupon.

