Drive-in movie series planned for Tri-Cities

David Mann by David Mann

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Parks and recreation departments in Kennewick, Pasco and Richland are collaborating to host a “drive-in movie series.”

In a Facebook post Friday, Kennewick Parks and Recreation said each city will host three showings.

In Kennewick, there will be two family movies and a date night movie shown at Columbia Park on a giant LED screen.

More details will come out at a later time.

Hey Tri-Cities… We’ve heard you have been looking for a family event to attend this summer. The Recreation Departments… Posted by Kennewick Parks and Recreation on Friday, July 17, 2020

Comments

comments