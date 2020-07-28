Drive-through job fair happening in Kennewick on Wednesday

Monica Petruzzelli by Monica Petruzzelli

KENNEWICK, Wash. – It’s no secret that getting a job during a pandemic can be difficult, which is why one local employment agency is getting creative to get workers and companies connected.

Elwood Staffing of Eastern Washington is organizing a drive-through job fair on Wednesday, and it comes at a crucial time when thousands of unemployed Americans will soon be losing out on $600 per week in extra unemployment benefits from the federal government.

Julianna Burross, Elwood Staffing’s Branch Manager in Kennewick, tells KAPP-KVEW that they are looking to fill 150 positions ranging from clerical to industrial to food manufacturing jobs. Many of the positions available are in relation to harvest season, and some require little to no job experience. Some are temporary or seasonal positions, while others are ‘temp-to-hire’, which means a worker is hired first on a temporary basis with the possibility of the position becoming full-time.

The event is scheduled to take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Elwood Staffing at 4711 W. Clearwater Avenue in Kennewick. Those interested in applying for a job without access to a computer can come inside and use a computer there.

This is the second drive-through job fair Elwood Staffing in Kennewick will have hosted. They say the event will be social-distancing friendly and will abide by CDC health guidelines. Job-seekers are asked to stay in their cars and wear a mask. Staff members will also be wearing masks.

“Come see us and get started on a great career path!” the company wrote in a Facebook event description.

You can visit their Facebook page or website to learn more and to find out about other upcoming opportunities.

Comments

comments