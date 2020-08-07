Drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in Tri-Cities will have new hours starting Aug. 11

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in Kennewick and Pasco will have new hours starting Tuesday, Aug. 11.

The Benton-Franklin Health District said the hours for the site at the Toyota Center in Kennewick will be changing to 7 a.m. to 12 p .m. The hours will for the HAPO Center site in Pasco will be 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The testing sites are open every Tuesday through Saturday. Testing is free to all and and no medical orders are required.

Participants should bring an insurance card if they have one. However, no one will be denied testing if they don’t have insurance.

Testing is done on a first-come, first-served basis and people should receive the results by phone in three to seven days.Written results should also come in the mail within 10 days.

The sites are open to anyone who believes they should be tested; people with COVID-19 symptoms as well as anyone who has been exposed to the virus are urged to get tested.

