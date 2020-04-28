Drive-thru hotspots bring free WiFi to Ellensburg residents

Emily Goodell by Emily Goodell

ELLENSBURG, Wash. — At a time where its residents are limited in where they can go physically, Ellensburg officials are trying to make sure everyone can get online: for classes, remote work, telehealth appointments or spending time virtually with family and friends.

The City of Ellensburg, Central Washington University, Kittitas County and the Ellensburg School District have come together to set up free WiFi community drive-thrus throughout Ellensburg.

“Never has access to the internet for all been more critical than it is now as we are all coping with the COVID-19 health crisis,” city officials said in a news release.

“Community WiFi” is available at no cost to any community member who doesn’t have access at home.

Users are asked to practice social distancing by remaining in their cars during their visits to the hotspot areas, which include:

Ellensburg City Hall, 501 N. Anderson St., Ellensburg

Kittitas County Event Center, 901 E. Seventh Ave., Ellensburg

Ellensburg Public Library, 209 N. Ruby St., Ellensburg

Morgan Middle School, 400 E. First Ave., Ellensburg

Stan Bassett Youth Center, 203 S. Anderson St., Ellensburg

Kittitas County Courthouse, 205 W. Fifth Ave., Ellensburg

Lincoln Elementary, 200 S. Sampson St., Ellensburg

Ellensburg High School, 1203 E. Capitol Ave., Ellensburg

Adult Activity Center, 506 S. Pine St., Ellensburg

Valley View Elementary, 1508 E. Third Ave., Ellensburg

Mount Stuart Elementary, 705 W. 15th Ave., Ellensburg

Kittitas County Upper District Court, 700 E. First St., Cle Elum

An online map of “Community WiFi” hotspots is available here.

