Drive-thru job fair Saturday in Pasco

AutoZone Distribution Center looking to hire 30-40 people

Matt Van Slyke by Matt Van Slyke

Courtesy: AutoZone

PASCO, Wash. — A local auto-parts hub that already employs 200 local workers is looking to hire even more.

The AutoZone Distribution Center in Pasco is holding a drive-thru job fair Saturday.

Job fair

Saturday, Sept. 26

10 a.m.-7 p.m.

3733 N. Capitol Ave

Pasco

The facility in the King City area wants to hire dozens of warehouse workers and CDL drivers, specifically drivers with HAZMAT qualifications, to create teams of long-haul drivers.

This is a drive-through job fair: pull up in your car or truck with your resume and speak directly with managers about your skills and availability. If all goes well, you could get a tour of the center and have a job offer by the end of the day.

“If it seems like it’s a good match, we’ll go ahead and offer right there on the spot,” said Kimberly Tipke Henry, an AutoZone HR adviser. “We would be happy if we can fill 30 to 40 candidates.”

Henry says starting wage for AutoZone warehouse workers is $16.25/hour. Potential applicants are encouraged to visit careers.autozone.com.