Drive-thru only Sausage Festival has successful opening day

by Margo Cady

RICHLAND, Wash. — There’s still some time to go to the 44th annual Sausage Festival. The drive-thru event goes until 8 p.m. Saturday night.

The event is normally Tri-Cities third largest event of the year, bringing in nearly 30,000 people, according to event organizers. After not holding an event last year, the event transitioned to a drive-thru only model.

Attendees go through a multi-lane drive-thru operation. After looking at a paper menu, students from Christ the King Catholic Schools run the order up to the kitchen area. Volunteers pack sausages, pies, corn on the cob, and other goodies for attendees to enjoy.

“We’ve been locked out for 18 months; we needed this,” says David Fetto, General Chair for the 2021 Sausage Festival. “We really wanted to be here in person, just with what our case counts are… it was important that we had Fest in one manner or another.”

The event saw over a thousand orders last night, and is excited to see the community again. “We have a lot of room for people tonight,” Fetto says.

