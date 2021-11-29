Drive up to meet Santa in Kennewick. He’s collecting toys — and could give you a gift card
Kennewick Irrigation District is hosting a drive-through event with Santa Claus benefitting Toys for Tots
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kennewick Irrigation District is hosting a drive-through event with a special, gift-giving guest. You made have heard of him. Does ‘Santa Claus’ ring a (sleigh) bell?
On Wednesday, December 8 and Thursday, December 9, Santa will be in the shop parking lot at 2015 S. Ely Street in Kennewick for family friendly event.
“Our event has grown from 40 people in its first year to over 200 last year,” said Matthew Berglund, public relations coordinator for Kennewick Irrigation District.
Black Rock Coffee Bar, formerly known as Roasters Coffee, heard about Santa’s visit and donated 60 free drink cards, Berglund added. The cards will be handed out randomly.
Additionally, KID will be hosting a Toys for Tots toy drive at the same time. Visitors are encouraged to donate an unopened toy for those in need.
Berglund also said Santa just couldn’t pass up the opportunity to hand out all new gifts once again. But he does have a busy schedule. Here’s when he’ll have time to meet kids in Kennewick:
- Wednesday, December 8, 2-4 p.m.
- Thursday, December 9, 3-5 p.m.
KID asks that you remain in your car for the event.
