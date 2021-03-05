Drive-by shooting at Columbia Center Mall under investigation by KPD

KENNEWICK, Wash. — An investigation is underway by the Kennewick Police Department (KPD) after an apparent drive-by shooting outside of Macy’s at Columbia Center Mall on Friday morning.

According to one of the many officers on the scene, the shooting occurred at approx. 10:13 a.m. on Friday morning. The altercation was reportedly between two vehicles — One of which was allegedly an identifiable orange Cadillac. An eyewitness noted that they saw a person open fire at a person in an opposite vehicle in the parking lot area.

There have not been any injuries reported. The identities of the shooter and the victim are currently unavailable to the public as Kennewick authorities are still in the early stages of their investigation.

To aid in their search, Kennewick police officers recovered multiple shell casing that can be linked back to the firearm and in turn, may help them discover their suspect.

Officers say that no known danger to the public should be expected. The shooting seemed to be an isolated incident between the parties involved.

This is a developing story that will be updated once more information is provided by local authorities.

