Driver, 11-year-old passenger killed in Oregon crash

David Mann by David Mann

Creative Commons

EDDYVILLE, Wash. — Two people, including an 11-year-old boy, were killed when a pickup went off an Oregon highway and crashed into a river Thursday.

Oregon State Police said William Coolbaugh, 63, was driving eastbound on Highway 180 near the town of Eddyville when his Ford F-350 went over an embankment and landed upside down in the Yaquina River around 8 a.m.

Coolbaugh and an 11-year-old passenger died in the crash. Two other passengers, 37-year-old Jacob Robertson and a 15-year-old boy, were taken to a hospital for their injuries.

The highway was closed for about six hours following the crash. The cause has yet to be determined.

The Oregon Department of Transportation, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and Toledo Fire and Rescue assisted OSP at the scene.

Comments

comments