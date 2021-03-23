Driver arrested for DUI after hitting patrol car while deputies conducted separate traffic stop

BENTON CITY, Wash. — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jerri Cliff on suspicion of driving intoxicated after she side swiped a patrol car that was conducting a separate DUI traffic stop in Benton City.

Deputies were conducting a DUI traffic stop around 11:37 p.m. Monday when Cliff hit their patrol car near Babs Ave. and Third St.

The sheriff’s office says Cliff did not slow down in her Chevy Impala when passing the traffic stop and sideswiped one of their patrol cars.

No one was in the patrol car at the time of the crash, but the patrol car’s emergency lights were activated.

Deputies were able to pull over Cliff after she continued driving on Babs Avenue.

According to the BCSO, Cliff says she did not know she hit one of their patrol cars.

Cliff was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

The driver of the initial traffic stop was arrested for DUI after they refused to pull over for six miles, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

No deputies were injured.

