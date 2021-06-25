Driver arrested for DUI, hit-and-run after fleeing from Bypass Highway in Richland

Dylan Carter by Dylan Carter

RICHLAND, Wash. — After rear-ending a vehicle on S.R. 240/Bypass Highway, a 45-year-old man from Kitsap County allegedly fled the scene of the accident on foot to evade arrest for driving under the influence. Authorities were able to catch up to the suspect and brought him into custody early on Friday morning.

According to a press release issued by the Washington State Patrol (WSP), the accident occurred at 6:48 a.m. on Friday, June 25. The suspect, who has been identified as Patrick M. Bargewell, was headed westbound on S.R. 240 in Richland in his 2001 Chevrolet Suburban. He approached a traffic light at Duportail Rd.

At the time, a Dodge Ram pickup truck driven by a Kennewick man with two passengers was stopped at a red light in the second lane on the westbound side of S.R. 240.

RELATED: Kennewick officer’s personal car vandalized with slur aimed at police

Bargewell allegedly struck the pickup truck from behind when he approached the light, totaling his own vehicle in the process. None of the three people in the pickup truck were injured in the crash, per local authorities.

WSP Troopers say that the suspect fled the scene of the crash on foot and scurried o a walking path east of the collision site. He was apprehended there by local authorities and transported to Kadlec Regional Medical Center to be evaluated for his injury. A WSP investigation determined that the man was under the influence of drugs at the time of the accident.

Now, Bargewell faces four charges: Driving under the influence, driving while license is suspended to the third degree, hit-and-run, and negligent driving to the second degree.

This is a breaking news story. An update or follow-up will be issued if further details arise.

RECENT NEWS HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

RELATED: Kennewick Police looking for hit-and-run suspect

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.