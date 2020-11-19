Driver being chased by Pasco police crashes into house

PASCO, Wash. – A pickup driver trying to escape from police crashed into a Pasco home early Thursday morning.

According to Sergeant Rigo Pruneda with the Pasco Police Department, officers were trying to pull the man over but he took off.

Around 1:30 a.m., the suspect plowed into the garage of a home on Jackson Lane near Jefferson Drive.

The garage door was smashed in and part of the house appeared to have structural damage.

Before police arrived, the man ran away from the scene.

“It wasn’t his home. He fled on foot and we were not able to locate him,” Sergeant Pruneda told KAPP-KVEW.

Anyone with tips on where the suspect could be should contact Pasco police at (509) 545-3510.

This is a developing story. More updates to come.