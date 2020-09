BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Benton County deputies arrested a driver for going more than 72 miles per hour over the speed limit on Thursday.

Deputies say a Laser Speed Measuring Device, also known as LIDAR, showed the driver was traveling 132 miles per hour in a 60 mile per hour zone near the Hanford site.

The driver was arrested to be booked at the Benton County jail for reckless driving. His vehicle was impounded.