Driver caught going 135 mph on I-82 before crashing, fleeing the scene
BENTON CITY, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol says a car was going 135 miles per hour on I-82 near Benton City losing control and crashing Friday afternoon.
Trooper Chris Thorson said the driver and two passengers inside the car fled the scene of the crash. One of them has been located.
The driver is on the run, and troopers have received reports that he jumped into the Yakima River, then got out.
“We have a good idea of who he is and are currently still looking for him,” Thorson said.
CORRECTION: This article previously stated that the driver and three passengers fled from the crash. This error has been fixed.