Driver caught going 135 mph on I-82 before crashing, fleeing the scene

David Mann by David Mann

BENTON CITY, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol says a car was going 135 miles per hour on I-82 near Benton City losing control and crashing Friday afternoon.

Trooper Chris Thorson said the driver and two passengers inside the car fled the scene of the crash. One of them has been located.

The driver is on the run, and troopers have received reports that he jumped into the Yakima River, then got out.

“We have a good idea of who he is and are currently still looking for him,” Thorson said.

CORRECTION: This article previously stated that the driver and three passengers fled from the crash. This error has been fixed.

Collision alert: Another high speed recorded on our Wa. highways. This time it was 135 mph on I-82 near Benton City. The driver crashed and three occupants fled the scene and are currently on the run. We are attempting to do a track right now. pic.twitter.com/64O85ywf5W — Trooper C. Thorson (@wspd3pio) April 10, 2020

135 mph crash update: We have located one of the passengers (not injured) but the driver is still on the run. We got reports that he jumped into the Yakima River, then back out. We have a good idea of who he is and are currently still looking for him. pic.twitter.com/xBrfCgFoCP — Trooper C. Thorson (@wspd3pio) April 10, 2020

