Driver charged with reckless driving following a head-on collision on I-182 in Pasco

PASCO, Wash. — Commuters in Pasco were heavily delayed on Thursday around 11:00 a.m. due to a collision that closed the westbound lane of Interstate 182. Officials from the Washington State Patrol (WSP) offered more insight into the incident that caused these delays.

According to a memo from the WSP, a 21-year-old Richland driver was heading eastbound on I-182 near milepost 10 within the Pasco city limits. At the same time, another driver was heading westbound in the same region. According to the WSP report, the young driver left the roadway and crossed the median, entering the westbound lane.

At that point, the two vehicles collided head-on, causing injuries to both drivers. According to the WSP release, both drivers were injured in the accident and were brought to the Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland to be evaluated and treated. The victim in this incident is a 35-year-old woman from Richland.

The young driver is being charged with negligent driving to the second degree, according to the Washington State Patrol. Local authorities determined that drugs and alcohol were not a factor in the incident. Per RCW 46.61.525, negligent driving to the second degree is subject to a penalty of $250.

WSP reports indicate that both vehicles were totalled in the accident. No specifics regarding the status of the victims or their injuries have been released to the public.

