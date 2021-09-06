Driver collides with semi-truck, dies after running stop sign near Sunnyside

by Dylan Carter

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — An unidentified driver died at the scene of a car accident on Sunday morning after running a stop sign and colliding with a semi-truck roughly three miles north of Sunnyside.

According to a press memo issued by the Washington State Patrol (WSP), the accident took place around 9:45 a.m. on Sunday, September 5. WSP Troopers determined that the driver was headed eastbound on Arrowsmith Rd at the same time that a 59-year-old driver in a semi-truck was headed north on WA State Route 241 away from Sunnyside.

An investigation determined that the unidentified driver failed to yield the right of way to the semi-truck at a stop sign and collided with it. Authorities revealed that the victim died from their injuries at the scene of the crash and have yet to announce this person’s identity.

However, both vehicles were severely damaged and blocked S.R. 241 for several hours on Sunday.

Authorities announced that the driver and a passenger in the semi-truck were not injured in this accident. It’s unclear at this time whether impairment of any kind played a factor in this crash.

It’s confirmed that both occupants of the semi-truck wore their seatbelts at the time of the accident. It’s unclear whether the late driver was wearing their seat belt at the time of the collision.

This is a developing news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued if further details are revealed.

