Driver crashes into WIC office in Basin City

Monica Petruzzelli by Monica Petruzzelli

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. – Deputies are looking for a driver who plowed into a WIC office in Basin City.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, sometime Sunday night or early Monday morning the driver crashed into the front of the office on Road 170.

“ If you have any information that may assist us in located the person responsible for this please contact our office at 509-545-3501 or dispatch at 509-628-0333.” the department wrote in an incident statement.

The WIC location will be temporarily closed due to the damage. If you are in need of their services, call 509-269-4115 or 509-430-5895.